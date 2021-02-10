Overview

Dr. Mala Sharma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Sharma works at WMC Health Brain and Spine Institute in Valhalla, NY with other offices in Mamaroneck, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.