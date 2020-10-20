Dr. Malak Iskandar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iskandar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malak Iskandar, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Malak Iskandar, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Roanoke, VA.
Mental Wellness Group Professional Limited Liability Company3959 Electric Rd Ste 280, Roanoke, VA 24018 Directions (540) 427-7944
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I’ve been seeing Dr Iskander for over a year now. He’s always kind and considerate and listens to what I’m saying and reminds me that what I am dealing with is a terrible situation to be in and it’s not going to be fixed overnight if at all. What I am feeling is normal given what happened. All in all I am very thankful that I found him.
- Psychiatry
- English, Arabic
- Psychiatry
Dr. Iskandar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iskandar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iskandar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iskandar has seen patients for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iskandar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Iskandar speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Iskandar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iskandar.
