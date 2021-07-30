See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Malak Zacca Shammas, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (13)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Malak Zacca Shammas, MD

Dr. Malak Zacca Shammas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Zacca Shammas works at A R Pearlstein MD A Medical Corp in Beverly Hills, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zacca Shammas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dan Naim MD A Medical Corp.
    9400 Brighton Way Ste 410, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 271-6229
  2. 2
    One West Medical Group A Professional Corporation
    8920 Wilshire Blvd Ste 310, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 271-6229

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Malaise and Fatigue
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 30, 2021
    Dr. Shammas is a very compassionate doctor, and I always leave feeling like she genuinely cares about my health and well-being. I'm not sure if she's accepting new patients right now but if you're looking for an Internist in the area that accepts most insurances, do yourself a favor and make an appointment with her. Also, her phlebotomist (smaller gal) is very nice, and makes an otherwise unpleasant procedure less traumatizing. Front desk gals are friendly and I've never had any issues with scheduling/test results/billing.
    Jeremy — Jul 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Malak Zacca Shammas, MD
    About Dr. Malak Zacca Shammas, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1902957764
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zacca Shammas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zacca Shammas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zacca Shammas works at A R Pearlstein MD A Medical Corp in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Zacca Shammas’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Zacca Shammas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zacca Shammas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zacca Shammas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zacca Shammas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

