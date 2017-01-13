Dr. Malarvizhi Natarajan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Natarajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malarvizhi Natarajan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Malarvizhi Natarajan, MD
Dr. Malarvizhi Natarajan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Dr M.G.R. University / Coimbatore Medical College and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital and Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Natarajan works at
Dr. Natarajan's Office Locations
-
1
Iu Health Arnett - 2600 Ferry Street2600 Ferry St, Lafayette, IN 47904 Directions (765) 448-8000
-
2
Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital5165 McCarty Ln, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 448-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
- Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Natarajan?
Professional and polite. Thourough.
About Dr. Malarvizhi Natarajan, MD
- Rheumatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1306022868
Education & Certifications
- Dr M.G.R. University / Coimbatore Medical College
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Natarajan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Natarajan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Natarajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Natarajan works at
Dr. Natarajan has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Bursitis and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Natarajan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Natarajan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Natarajan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Natarajan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Natarajan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.