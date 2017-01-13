Overview of Dr. Malarvizhi Natarajan, MD

Dr. Malarvizhi Natarajan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Dr M.G.R. University / Coimbatore Medical College and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital and Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Natarajan works at IU Health Arnett Family Medicine in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Bursitis and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.