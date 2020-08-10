Overview

Dr. Malathi Ellis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dallas Medical Center and Medical City Las Colinas.



Dr. Ellis works at Boardwalk OB GYN in Irving, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.