Dr. Malathi Ellis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Malathi Ellis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dallas Medical Center and Medical City Las Colinas.
Dr. Ellis works at
Locations
Boardwalk OBGYN6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 100, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (972) 499-4540Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Texas Renal Care4085 Ohio Dr Ste 100, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (972) 406-9911
Hospital Affiliations
- Dallas Medical Center
- Medical City Las Colinas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had my first with Dr. Ellis. She listens, cares and really invests in your journey!
About Dr. Malathi Ellis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1861509275
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
- University Medical Center
- East Carolina University School of Medicine
- Nc State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellis speaks Hindi.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.