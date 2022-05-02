Overview of Dr. Malathi Rao, DO

Dr. Malathi Rao, DO is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.