Dr. Malathi Yella, MD
Overview of Dr. Malathi Yella, MD
Dr. Malathi Yella, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pittsfield, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center.
Dr. Yella works at
Dr. Yella's Office Locations
Berkshire Clinical Associates LLC188 East St Ste 103, Pittsfield, MA 01201 Directions (413) 442-8324
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkshire Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yella cares enough about the patients in her practice to review files/reports carefully before the visit so that she can knowledgeably discuss patients status and always makes the time to address areas of concern. Both my husband and I are fortunate to be her patients.
About Dr. Malathi Yella, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1043393895
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Dr. Yella has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yella works at
Dr. Yella speaks Hindi.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Yella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.