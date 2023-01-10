See All Hematologists in Clinton Township, MI
Dr. Malathy Kilaru, MD

Hematology
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Malathy Kilaru, MD

Dr. Malathy Kilaru, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They graduated from Jss Medical College and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.

Dr. Kilaru works at Henry Ford Hematology Oncology - Hayes Rd in Clinton Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Purpura and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kilaru's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Henry Ford Hematology Oncology - Hayes Rd
    43630 Hayes Rd Ste 200, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 436-7936

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Hospital
  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Purpura
Anemia
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Purpura
Anemia
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis

Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adult T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Aplastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
B-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Anemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hereditary Spherocytosis Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Joint Cancer Chevron Icon
Limb Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma of the Bone Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Brain Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Megaloblastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Microcytic Hypochromic Anemia Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Muscle Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myelpathic Anemia Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Neonatal Anemia Chevron Icon
Nerve Cancer Chevron Icon
Nutritional Anemia Chevron Icon
Pernicious Anemia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Primary Malignant Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Refractory Anemia With Excess Blasts Chevron Icon
Sideroblastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Spleen Cancer Chevron Icon
T-Cell Lymphoma of the Skin Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
Thymus Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 10, 2023
    *Dr. Kilaru is very knowledgeable, encouraging, warm and friendly. An appointment with her is something I look forward to.
    Anonymous — Jan 10, 2023
    About Dr. Malathy Kilaru, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477727402
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • ROBERT PACKER HOSPITAL
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Jss Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
