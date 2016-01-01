Overview of Dr. Malay Das, MD

Dr. Malay Das, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center.



Dr. Das works at City Orthopedics in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Arthritis of the Elbow and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.