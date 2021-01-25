Dr. Malay Dey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malay Dey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Malay Dey, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Springboro, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of North Bengal / Medical College and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Dey works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Specialists Inc77 W Eleanor Dr, Springboro, OH 45066 Directions (937) 534-7330
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dey?
Dr. Dey has been my doctor for about four years. He is incredibly smart and hard working. He's helped me so much. I feel fortunate that he's my doctor.
About Dr. Malay Dey, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1104807155
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology, Wake Forest University
- East Tennessee State University / Quillen College of Medicine
- Flushing Hospital Med Center: Flushing Ny
- University of North Bengal / Medical College
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dey works at
Dr. Dey has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dey speaks Bengali.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.