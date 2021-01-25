Overview

Dr. Malay Dey, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Springboro, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of North Bengal / Medical College and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Dey works at Digestive Specialists, Inc. in Springboro, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.