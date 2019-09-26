Dr. Sheth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malay Sheth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Malay Sheth, MD
Dr. Malay Sheth, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Washington, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.
Dr. Sheth works at
Dr. Sheth's Office Locations
Washington Obgyn104 Wellness Way Bldg 2, Washington, PA 15301 Directions (724) 225-3640
Waterdam Family Medicine Lab4198 Washington Rd, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (724) 942-5420
The Washington Physician Hospital Organization Inc.343 E Roy Furman Hwy Ste 105, Waynesburg, PA 15370 Directions (724) 627-7928
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
He has been fantastic from the moment I met him! He is short and to the point, but very thorough, kind, and helpful. He performed a daVinci robotic hysterectomy and it could not have gone better. I will definitely recommend him!
About Dr. Malay Sheth, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheth has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.