Dr. Almsaddi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malaz Almsaddi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Malaz Almsaddi, MD
Dr. Malaz Almsaddi, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Mclaren Oakland.
Dr. Almsaddi works at
Dr. Almsaddi's Office Locations
Neurodiagnostc/Slp Dsrdr Ctr PC2525 S Telegraph Rd, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 451-1466
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He looked an MRI that my PCP ordered. I didn't even send him the test but he quickly got on the computer to view it. The test said normal but he quickly disagreed with the MRI doc and actually found a brain tumor. So far I can't complain.
About Dr. Malaz Almsaddi, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1003897562
Education & Certifications
- La State University Charity Hospital|University Tenn College Of Med
- La State University Mc Charity Hospital|University Tenn College Of Med
- C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Epilepsy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Almsaddi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Almsaddi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Almsaddi works at
Dr. Almsaddi has seen patients for Tremor, Seizure Disorders and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Almsaddi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Almsaddi speaks Arabic.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Almsaddi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Almsaddi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Almsaddi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Almsaddi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.