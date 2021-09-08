See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Bloomfield Hills, MI
Dr. Malaz Almsaddi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Malaz Almsaddi, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
2.0 (34)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Malaz Almsaddi, MD

Dr. Malaz Almsaddi, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Mclaren Oakland.

Dr. Almsaddi works at Neurodiagnostc/Slp Dsrdr Ctr PC in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Seizure Disorders and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Almsaddi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurodiagnostc/Slp Dsrdr Ctr PC
    2525 S Telegraph Rd, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 451-1466

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy
  • Mclaren Oakland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tremor
Seizure Disorders
Vertigo
Tremor
Seizure Disorders
Vertigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Almsaddi?

    Sep 08, 2021
    He looked an MRI that my PCP ordered. I didn't even send him the test but he quickly got on the computer to view it. The test said normal but he quickly disagreed with the MRI doc and actually found a brain tumor. So far I can't complain.
    — Sep 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Malaz Almsaddi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Malaz Almsaddi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Almsaddi to family and friends

    Dr. Almsaddi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Almsaddi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Malaz Almsaddi, MD.

    About Dr. Malaz Almsaddi, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003897562
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • La State University Charity Hospital|University Tenn College Of Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • La State University Mc Charity Hospital|University Tenn College Of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Epilepsy
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Almsaddi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Almsaddi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Almsaddi works at Neurodiagnostc/Slp Dsrdr Ctr PC in Bloomfield Hills, MI. View the full address on Dr. Almsaddi’s profile.

    Dr. Almsaddi has seen patients for Tremor, Seizure Disorders and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Almsaddi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Almsaddi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Almsaddi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Almsaddi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Almsaddi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Malaz Almsaddi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.