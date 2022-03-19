Dr. Andry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malcolm Andry, MD
Dr. Malcolm Andry, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Locations
Ochsner Health Center - Covington1000 Ochsner Blvd, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Dr. Andry was very professional throughout the procedures and follow up visit. He explained the procedures and results and addressed all my questions and concerns. We also discussed and agreed upon a path forward to address my ongoing issues. He was attentive to my comments and made me feel comfortable discussing my issues. I would definitely recommend Dr. Malcolm Andry to my family and friends or anyone needing his services.
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1093776064
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Andry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Andry using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Andry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andry works at
Dr. Andry has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Andry speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Andry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.