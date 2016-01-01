Dr. Beaudett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malcolm Beaudett, MD
Dr. Malcolm Beaudett, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Beaudett works at
Dr. Beaudett's Office Locations
Portsmouth Family Care278 Lafayette Rd Bldg E, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 436-6887
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1184682544
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Beaudett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beaudett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beaudett has seen patients for Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beaudett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Beaudett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beaudett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beaudett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beaudett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.