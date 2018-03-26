See All General Surgeons in Arlington Heights, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Malcolm Bilimoria, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (29)
Map Pin Small Arlington Heights, IL
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Malcolm Bilimoria, MD

Dr. Malcolm Bilimoria, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Bilimoria works at Nch Service Co. LLC in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatic Cancer, Liver Cancer and Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Bilimoria's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nch Service Co. LLC
    880 W Central Rd Ste 4400, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 483-9400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pancreatic Cancer
Liver Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 26, 2018
    Dr Bilimoria is an Angel. He brought miracles in many people's lives and now in mine. I had a whipple procedure on Thu morning and i was eating the next day. The procedure was completed in less than 4 hours, and the the second day after the surgey i have been walking the entire 6th floor on my own - which I thought it would be impossible so soon after a major surgery. But not if Dr Bilimoria has something to do with it! Excellent results from a miracle doctor and his team! He saved me!!
    Daniela Z in Rolling Meadows, IL — Mar 26, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Malcolm Bilimoria, MD
    About Dr. Malcolm Bilimoria, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548337215
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Malcolm Bilimoria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bilimoria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bilimoria has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bilimoria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bilimoria works at Nch Service Co. LLC in Arlington Heights, IL. View the full address on Dr. Bilimoria’s profile.

    Dr. Bilimoria has seen patients for Pancreatic Cancer, Liver Cancer and Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bilimoria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bilimoria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bilimoria.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bilimoria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bilimoria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

