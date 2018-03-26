Overview of Dr. Malcolm Bilimoria, MD

Dr. Malcolm Bilimoria, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Bilimoria works at Nch Service Co. LLC in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatic Cancer, Liver Cancer and Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.