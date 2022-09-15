Dr. Malcolm Eggart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eggart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malcolm Eggart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Malcolm Eggart, MD
Dr. Malcolm Eggart, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Dr. Eggart works at
Dr. Eggart's Office Locations
Tidelands Health Neurosciences4040 Highway 17 Unit 301, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 652-8205
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Sept 14, 2022. I was referred to Dr Eggart by my rheumatologist after an mri indicated; severe spinal stenosis. I am 81 years old and very active for my age. I only have minimal spine discomfort. Dr. Eggart was highly efficient and to the point. He took time to fully explain my condition with a spine model and my stenosis issues. He reviewed the mri with me and explained in detail from the imaging what I was seeing in terms I could fully understand. I was not rushed. He was not combative with me. He did not demean my lack of medical knowledge. In conclusion he suggested since my quality of life was not seriously impaired at this point it was up to me but he didn’t see the need yet for corrective surgery but that would be the next step for relief when and if I needed it and want it. It would probably require an overnight stay for post op observation due to my coronary bypass surgery 10 months ago. This exemplified his concern for my total health not just my spinal issue.
About Dr. Malcolm Eggart, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1104142223
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
- Neurosurgery
