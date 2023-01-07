See All Interventional Cardiologists in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Malcolm Foster, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Malcolm Foster, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Wake Forrest Univ. Medical Center and is affiliated with Sweetwater Hospital Association and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.

Dr. Foster works at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Knoxville Comprehensive Heart Failure in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Palpitations and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Knoxville Hma Cardiology Ppm LLC
    10800 Parkside Dr Ste 331, Knoxville, TN 37934 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 392-3400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sweetwater Hospital Association
  • Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperlipidemia
Heart Palpitations
Hypertension
Hyperlipidemia
Heart Palpitations
Hypertension

Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 07, 2023
    Peggy Wilson — Jan 07, 2023
    About Dr. Malcolm Foster, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861482556
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt Univ Med Ctr
    Internship
    • University Maryland Med System
    Medical Education
    • Wake Forrest Univ. Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Cardiology
