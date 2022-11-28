Overview of Dr. Malcolm Gottesman, MD

Dr. Malcolm Gottesman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Gottesman works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care - East Meadow in East Meadow, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.