Overview

Dr. Malcolm Ke, MD is a Dermatologist in Yorba Linda, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, PIH Health Downey Hospital and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Ke works at Yorba Linda Dermatology in Yorba Linda, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.