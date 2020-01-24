See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Cranston, RI
Dr. Malcolm Kirk, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.4 (8)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Malcolm Kirk, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, South County Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Kirk works at Cardiovascular Institute of New England in Cranston, RI with other offices in Providence, RI and North Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Second Degree Heart Block, Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Prospect Chartercare Ancillary Services LLC
    395 Atwood Ave, Cranston, RI 02920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 464-9751
    Rehabilitation Unit
    593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 444-4000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Internal Medicine Endocrinology Associataes Inc.
    1515 SMITH ST, North Providence, RI 02911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 464-9751

Hospital Affiliations
  • Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
  • Rhode Island Hospital
  • South County Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital

Second Degree Heart Block
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Heart Disease
Second Degree Heart Block
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Heart Disease

Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Jan 24, 2020
    I have been seeing Dr. Kirk for several years. He is a gentleman who seemingly works 7 days a week. I have received calls from the doctor to check up on me even on a Saturday or Sunday. His specialty is electrophysiology. He has privileges at Rhode Island Hospital where he has the use of a special lab where he can work on your heart to correct various types of arrhythmia-especially Afib and PVC. I have successfully discontinued the use of very problematic anti-arrhythmia medication under his care.
    Jan 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Malcolm Kirk, MD
    About Dr. Malcolm Kirk, MD

    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1508873738
    Education & Certifications

    • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Malcolm Kirk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kirk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kirk has seen patients for Second Degree Heart Block, Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Kirk speaks Portuguese and Spanish.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

