Dr. Malcolm Kirk, MD
Dr. Malcolm Kirk, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, South County Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Prospect Chartercare Ancillary Services LLC395 Atwood Ave, Cranston, RI 02920 Directions (401) 464-9751
Rehabilitation Unit593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-4000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Internal Medicine Endocrinology Associataes Inc.1515 SMITH ST, North Providence, RI 02911 Directions (401) 464-9751
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- South County Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I have been seeing Dr. Kirk for several years. He is a gentleman who seemingly works 7 days a week. I have received calls from the doctor to check up on me even on a Saturday or Sunday. His specialty is electrophysiology. He has privileges at Rhode Island Hospital where he has the use of a special lab where he can work on your heart to correct various types of arrhythmia-especially Afib and PVC. I have successfully discontinued the use of very problematic anti-arrhythmia medication under his care.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Dr. Kirk speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
