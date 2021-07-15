Dr. Malcolm Lesavoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lesavoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malcolm Lesavoy, MD
Overview of Dr. Malcolm Lesavoy, MD
Dr. Malcolm Lesavoy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Lesavoy works at
Dr. Lesavoy's Office Locations
Malcolm A. Lesavoy, MD FACS, Encino, CA421 N Rodeo Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (818) 452-4045
Affinity Surgery Center Inc16311 Ventura Blvd Ste 555, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 986-8270
Lesavoy Plastic Surgery9301 Wilshire Blvd Ste 410, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 461-8722
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lesavoy was kind, patient, caring and never made me feel my multiple questions weren’t necessary. My results were something I have wanted my entire life, I am so pleased with the results and I believe he’s the only one who could have given me such great results. I had this surgery before with horrible results. He’s the best doctor I have ever met. He goes above and beyond to make you feel comfortable with the entire process. I flew across the country to have him work on me and I am so glad I did.
About Dr. Malcolm Lesavoy, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1710991138
Education & Certifications
- Chicago Medical School/Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- University of Miami Hospital and Clinic
- U Chicago Hosps/Clins
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lesavoy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lesavoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lesavoy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lesavoy.
