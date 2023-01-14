Dr. Malcolm Mackenzie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mackenzie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malcolm Mackenzie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Malcolm Mackenzie, MD
Dr. Malcolm Mackenzie, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.
Dr. Mackenzie's Office Locations
Lexington Practice for Women57 Bedford St Ste 205, Lexington, MA 02420 Directions (781) 274-0311
Mt Auburn Hospital Dept of Psychiatry330 Mount Auburn St, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (603) 847-3404Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mckenzie was the best, most thoughtful and dedicated surgeon I have ever had. He listened and answered every question I had. He gave detailed instructions about the surgery. He even called the night of to see how I was doing. He cares about women and finding a cure for endometriosis. He believes women shouldn't have to live with this god awful disease and he wants to ease their pain. 101/0 recommend him. He was amazing.
About Dr. Malcolm Mackenzie, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mackenzie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mackenzie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mackenzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mackenzie has seen patients for Endometriosis and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mackenzie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mackenzie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mackenzie.
