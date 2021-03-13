Overview of Dr. Malcolm Maclaren, DO

Dr. Malcolm Maclaren, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, Mease Countryside Hospital and Mease Dunedin Hospital.



Dr. Maclaren works at Florida Surgery Consultants in Palm Harbor, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL, Lakewood Ranch, FL, Lady Lake, FL, Orlando, FL and Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.