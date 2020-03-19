Dr. Malcolm Mazow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malcolm Mazow, MD
Overview of Dr. Malcolm Mazow, MD
Dr. Malcolm Mazow, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Mazow's Office Locations
Houston Eye Associates2855 Gramercy St # A, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 668-6828
Houston Eye Associates10907 Memorial Hermann Dr Ste 150, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (281) 582-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mazow did surgery on my daughter when she was 4 years old for bilateral alternating strabismus. (crossed eyes) She did very well post-op and grew up with beautiful, straight blue eyes. Her eyes remained perfect until we lost her at the age of 49. He is THE BEST!!! I will be forever grateful to him for changing her life forever!!!
About Dr. Malcolm Mazow, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mazow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazow accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mazow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mazow has seen patients for Hypertropia, Hypotropia and Paralytic Strabismus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mazow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazow.
