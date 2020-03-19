See All Ophthalmologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Malcolm Mazow, MD

Ophthalmology
4.1 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Malcolm Mazow, MD

Dr. Malcolm Mazow, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Mazow works at Houston Eye Associates in Houston, TX with other offices in Pearland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertropia, Hypotropia and Paralytic Strabismus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mazow's Office Locations

    Houston Eye Associates
    2855 Gramercy St # A, Houston, TX 77025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 668-6828
    Houston Eye Associates
    10907 Memorial Hermann Dr Ste 150, Pearland, TX 77584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 582-9100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Paralytic Strabismus
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Paralytic Strabismus

Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 19, 2020
    Dr. Mazow did surgery on my daughter when she was 4 years old for bilateral alternating strabismus. (crossed eyes) She did very well post-op and grew up with beautiful, straight blue eyes. Her eyes remained perfect until we lost her at the age of 49. He is THE BEST!!! I will be forever grateful to him for changing her life forever!!!
    Eva Gregory — Mar 19, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Malcolm Mazow, MD
    About Dr. Malcolm Mazow, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1831184597
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics
    • University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics
    • University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Malcolm Mazow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mazow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mazow accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Mazow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mazow has seen patients for Hypertropia, Hypotropia and Paralytic Strabismus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mazow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

