Dr. Malcolm McHarg, MD

Sleep Medicine (Psychiatry & Neurology)
4.8 (139)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Malcolm McHarg, MD

Dr. Malcolm McHarg, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist (Psychiatry & Neurology) in Blue Bell, PA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine (Psychiatry & Neurology), has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.

Dr. McHarg works at The Neurology Group in Blue Bell, PA with other offices in Flourtown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McHarg's Office Locations

    The Neurology Group
    721 Arbor Way Ste 101, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    The Neurology Group
    1811 Bethlehem Pike Ste A-104, Flourtown, PA 19031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Tremor

Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Consumer Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 139 ratings
    Patient Ratings (139)
    5 Star
    (120)
    4 Star
    (14)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 01, 2021
    He spent a lot of time with my daughter & I. Explained everything in great detail. Really helped us understand ADHD & available treatments.
    Jan 01, 2021
    About Dr. Malcolm McHarg, MD

    • Sleep Medicine (Psychiatry & Neurology)
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Dutch
    • Male
    • 1689614042
    Education & Certifications

    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital
    • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Malcolm McHarg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McHarg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McHarg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McHarg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    139 patients have reviewed Dr. McHarg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McHarg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McHarg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McHarg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

