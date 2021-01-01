Overview of Dr. Malcolm McHarg, MD

Dr. Malcolm McHarg, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist (Psychiatry & Neurology) in Blue Bell, PA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine (Psychiatry & Neurology), has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. McHarg works at The Neurology Group in Blue Bell, PA with other offices in Flourtown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.