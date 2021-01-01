Dr. Malcolm McHarg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McHarg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malcolm McHarg, MD
Overview of Dr. Malcolm McHarg, MD
Dr. Malcolm McHarg, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist (Psychiatry & Neurology) in Blue Bell, PA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine (Psychiatry & Neurology), has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. McHarg's Office Locations
The Neurology Group721 Arbor Way Ste 101, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Directions
The Neurology Group1811 Bethlehem Pike Ste A-104, Flourtown, PA 19031 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Consumer Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McHarg?
He spent a lot of time with my daughter & I. Explained everything in great detail. Really helped us understand ADHD & available treatments.
About Dr. Malcolm McHarg, MD
- Sleep Medicine (Psychiatry & Neurology)
- 39 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- Male
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McHarg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McHarg accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McHarg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McHarg speaks Dutch.
139 patients have reviewed Dr. McHarg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McHarg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McHarg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McHarg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.