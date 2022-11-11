See All Urologists in Allen, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Malcolm Perry III, MD

Urology
4.5 (152)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Malcolm Perry III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial.

Dr. Perry III works at Malcolm O. Perry, M.D. in Allen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Overactive Bladder and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of USMD
Locations

  1. 1
    Malcolm O. Perry, M.D.
    1111 Raintree Cir, Allen, TX 75013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 854-6116
  2. 2
    Dr. Malcolm O Perry III
    950 W Bethany Dr Ste 360, Allen, TX 75013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Inflammation Chevron Icon
Nephritis Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 152 ratings
    Patient Ratings (152)
    5 Star
    (130)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Nov 11, 2022
    I started seeing Dr. Perry in 2019. He is friendly and does an excellent job of explaining medical terms, procedures and treatment. I have been under his care ever since my first visit. He has effectively treated my condition and continues to monitor my health. His staff is always professional, courteous and friendly. I highly recommend Dr. Malcolm Perry for anyone needing a urologist. You will not get better care anywhere.
    Thomas Osburn — Nov 11, 2022
    About Dr. Malcolm Perry III, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922111541
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Parkland Health And Hospital System
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • The Colorado College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Malcolm Perry III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perry III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perry III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perry III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perry III works at Malcolm O. Perry, M.D. in Allen, TX. View the full address on Dr. Perry III’s profile.

    Dr. Perry III has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Overactive Bladder and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perry III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    152 patients have reviewed Dr. Perry III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perry III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perry III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perry III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.