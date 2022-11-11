Dr. Malcolm Perry III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perry III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malcolm Perry III, MD
Overview
Dr. Malcolm Perry III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial.
Locations
Malcolm O. Perry, M.D.1111 Raintree Cir, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (469) 854-6116
Dr. Malcolm O Perry III950 W Bethany Dr Ste 360, Allen, TX 75013 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I started seeing Dr. Perry in 2019. He is friendly and does an excellent job of explaining medical terms, procedures and treatment. I have been under his care ever since my first visit. He has effectively treated my condition and continues to monitor my health. His staff is always professional, courteous and friendly. I highly recommend Dr. Malcolm Perry for anyone needing a urologist. You will not get better care anywhere.
About Dr. Malcolm Perry III, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1922111541
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- The Colorado College
