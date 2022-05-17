Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malcolm Roberts, MD
Dr. Malcolm Roberts, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Aspire Health Partners1800 Mercy Dr, Orlando, FL 32808 Directions (407) 875-3700
Dr. Roberts has been great with my son. He seems very knowledgeable and has been able to connect with my teen.
About Dr. Malcolm Roberts, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1942282413
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.