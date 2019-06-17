See All Plastic Surgeons in College Station, TX
Dr. Malcolm Rude, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (63)
Map Pin Small College Station, TX
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Malcolm Rude, MD

Dr. Malcolm Rude, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech Medical Center.

Dr. Rude works at Brazos Valley Plastic Surgery in College Station, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rude's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brazos Valley Plastic Surgery
    2809 Earl Rudder Fwy S, College Station, TX 77845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 776-8825

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Scott & White Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Brenham, TX — Jun 17, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Malcolm Rude, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306841994
    Education & Certifications

    • Scott & White Hosp & Clinics
    • Texas Tech Medical Center
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Malcolm Rude, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rude is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rude has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rude has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rude works at Brazos Valley Plastic Surgery in College Station, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rude’s profile.

    Dr. Rude has seen patients for Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rude on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Rude. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rude.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rude, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rude appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

