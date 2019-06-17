Overview of Dr. Malcolm Rude, MD

Dr. Malcolm Rude, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech Medical Center.



Dr. Rude works at Brazos Valley Plastic Surgery in College Station, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.