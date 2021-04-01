Overview of Dr. Malcolm Stubbs, MD

Dr. Malcolm Stubbs, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Stubbs works at Jayme Trahan, M.D. in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.