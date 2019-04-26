Dr. Malcolm Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malcolm Taylor, MD
Overview
Dr. Malcolm Taylor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Taylor works at
Locations
-
1
The Heart Clinic LLC1040 River Oaks Dr Ste 100, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 933-5417
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taylor?
I WAS REFERRED TO DR. SULLIVAN BY MY RELATIVE CHAROLETTE HENDERSON AND WAS TOLD SHE WOULD BE MY TYPE OF MEDICAL PROVIDER.
About Dr. Malcolm Taylor, MD
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1720092414
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor works at
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.