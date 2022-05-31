Overview of Dr. Malcolm Townsley, MD

Dr. Malcolm Townsley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pendleton, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with CHI St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Townsley works at St. Anthony Hospital Women's Clinic in Pendleton, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.