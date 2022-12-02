Dr. Jensen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malea Jensen, DO
Dr. Malea Jensen, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.
Dr. Jensen works at
Malea Jensen, DO1000 73rd St Ste 23, West Des Moines, IA 50265 Directions (515) 267-1961Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Dr. J has been my doc for many years. She takes the time to my medical concerns - she treats not just the illness but has a holistic approach to her practice. I am a travel nurse and no matter where I am in the states will always come back to Iowa for my medical needs just because I trust her judgement more than many many other docs. Thank you for all you have done and continue to do Dr. J.
- Family Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1740241942
- Iowa University
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Jensen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jensen works at
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Jensen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jensen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.