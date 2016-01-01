Dr. Haq accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maleeha Haq, MD
Overview
Dr. Maleeha Haq, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.
Dr. Haq works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Heart Care at Carrollwood7001 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 558-8828
AdventHealth Medical Group Heart Care at Tampa3000 Medical Park Dr, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 615-8088
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maleeha Haq, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
- Florida Atlantic University
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
