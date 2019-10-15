Overview of Dr. Malek Safa, MD

Dr. Malek Safa, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Kettering, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Greene Memorial, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg and Soin Medical Center.



Dr. Safa works at Priya Jain in Kettering, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.