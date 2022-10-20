Overview of Dr. Malena Amato, MD

Dr. Malena Amato, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.



Dr. Amato works at TOC Eye and Face in Austin, TX with other offices in Cedar Park, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.