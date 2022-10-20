See All Ophthalmologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Malena Amato, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (82)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Malena Amato, MD

Dr. Malena Amato, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.

Dr. Amato works at TOC Eye and Face in Austin, TX with other offices in Cedar Park, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Amato's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Oculoplastic Consultants
    3705 Medical Pkwy Ste 120, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 458-2141
  2. 2
    Eyelid & Facial Plastic Surgery Associates
    12201 Renfert Way Ste 100, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 501-1010
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    TOC Eye and Face (NORTH)
    1130 Cottonwood Creek Trl, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 458-2141

Hospital Affiliations
  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blocked Tear Duct
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Blocked Tear Duct
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid

Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Tumor Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 82 ratings
    Patient Ratings (82)
    5 Star
    (82)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 20, 2022
    Dr. Amato is a skilled surgeon. She is also patient, friendly, caring, and pays very close attention to details. I never feel rushed during a visit with her. Throughout my journey, she has made me feel confident that all would be well again.
    Therese France — Oct 20, 2022
    About Dr. Malena Amato, MD

    Ophthalmology
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    27 years of experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English, Spanish
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1275611352
    • 1275611352
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Texas Oculoplastic Consultants|Texas Oculoplastics Consultants
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Georgetown University|Georgetown University School Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Stanford University|Stanford University School Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Ophthalmology
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Malena Amato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amato has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    82 patients have reviewed Dr. Amato. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amato.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

