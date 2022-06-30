Dr. Malgorzata Dawiskiba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dawiskiba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malgorzata Dawiskiba, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Lowell General Hospital and Winchester Hospital.
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Burlington41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-8551Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Beverly Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Lowell General Hospital
- Winchester Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had my first visit with her today. My issue is cardiac but the cardiologist wanted me to see her to see if anything else could be causing issues. She spent a lot of time with me. I wasn't rushed at all. Looked up and spoke with me about past test results. Asked me many questions in order to better try and understand my condition. She also has a very pleasant bedside manner. She also seems truly concerned and wants to do the best she can to try and help. Overall excellent doctor.
- Rheumatology
- 15 years of experience
- English, French, Polish and Spanish
- 1215197983
- Tufts University
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Dawiskiba has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dawiskiba accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dawiskiba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dawiskiba has seen patients for Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dawiskiba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dawiskiba speaks French, Polish and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dawiskiba. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dawiskiba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dawiskiba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dawiskiba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.