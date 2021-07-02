Dr. Malgorzata Gajda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gajda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malgorzata Gajda, MD
Overview of Dr. Malgorzata Gajda, MD
Dr. Malgorzata Gajda, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Academy Of Medicine Ul. M. Curie and is affiliated with Texoma Medical Center and Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gajda works at
Dr. Gajda's Office Locations
Hilltop Pediatrics3305 N Calais Dr Ste 300, Sherman, TX 75090 Directions
Hilltop Pediatrics300 N Highland Ave Ste 542, Sherman, TX 75092 Directions (903) 957-0050
Hospital Affiliations
- Texoma Medical Center
- Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I 100% would recommend her to anyone! You could tell that she really cares for her patients. She’s very informative and takes her time looking over my daughter.
About Dr. Malgorzata Gajda, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1639100894
Education & Certifications
- Academy Of Medicine Ul. M. Curie
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gajda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gajda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gajda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gajda speaks Polish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gajda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gajda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gajda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gajda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.