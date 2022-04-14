See All Rheumatologists in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Malgorzata Gradzka, MD

Rheumatology
3.6 (55)
Map Pin Small Fairfax, VA
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Malgorzata Gradzka, MD

Dr. Malgorzata Gradzka, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Akademia Medyczna W Warsaw and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Uva Prince William Medical Center.

Dr. Gradzka works at Advanced Arthritis Solutions in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gradzka's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Malgorzata Gradzka M.d. PC
    3620 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 401, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 648-9800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Uva Prince William Medical Center

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Apr 14, 2022
    Kathy — Apr 14, 2022
    About Dr. Malgorzata Gradzka, MD

    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1376724062
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale University School Of Med
    Residency
    • St Luke's Hospital
    Internship
    • St Luke's Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Akademia Medyczna W Warsaw
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Malgorzata Gradzka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gradzka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gradzka has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gradzka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gradzka works at Advanced Arthritis Solutions in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Gradzka’s profile.

    Dr. Gradzka has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gradzka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Gradzka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gradzka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gradzka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gradzka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

