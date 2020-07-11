Dr. Malgorzata Kortowska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kortowska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malgorzata Kortowska, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They completed their residency with Jersey City Medical Center
Dr. Kortowska works at
Dr. Kortowska's Office Locations
Lakeview Pediatrics266 Lakeview Ave, Clifton, NJ 07011 Directions (973) 340-6225Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Children's Hospital
- St. Mary’s General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr. K since I was a child. Although I’m an adult now, I don’t want to transition out because she is the most knowledgeable, caring doctor I have ever met. Also, her staff (Leslie) is so professional and kind. I will definitely be bringIng my own kids to Dr. K here in the future!! Highly recommend.
- Pediatrics
- English, German, Polish, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Hosp Koveyowy
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kortowska has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kortowska accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kortowska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kortowska speaks German, Polish, Russian and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kortowska. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kortowska.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kortowska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kortowska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.