Dr. Malgorzata Miller, MD
Overview of Dr. Malgorzata Miller, MD
Dr. Malgorzata Miller, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from JAGIELLONSKI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
- 1 25 Michigan St NE # MC038, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Cigna
- First Health
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Caring
About Dr. Malgorzata Miller, MD
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1073996120
Education & Certifications
- JAGIELLONSKI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
