Dr. Malgorzata Nagorna, MD

Pediatrics
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Malgorzata Nagorna, MD

Dr. Malgorzata Nagorna, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Pomeranian Med Sch and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center.

Dr. Nagorna works at Total Care Pediatrics in Jersey City, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nagorna's Office Locations

    Advocare Total Care Pediatrics
    377 Jersey Ave Ste 420, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 333-0003
    Advocare Total Care Pediatrics
    550 Newark Ave Ste 409, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 714-7902
    elite obgyn, pc
    610 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ 07310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 222-1266

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jersey City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration
Acute Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bird Flu
Bladder Infection
Boil
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Burn Injuries
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Lice
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Motion Sickness
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Ringworm
Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Tonsillitis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 08, 2019
    We have been seeing Dr. Nagorna since my child was a baby. We absolutely adore her, and will actually continue to see her even though she is not covered by our new health plan this year (we had to switch plans because Horizon BCBS costs have doubled in cost).
    Lynne Burke — Nov 08, 2019
    About Dr. Malgorzata Nagorna, MD

    • Pediatrics
    33 years of experience
    • English, Polish
    • 1841240413
    Education & Certifications

    Residency: Jersey City Medical Center
    Internship: Jersey City Medical Center
    • Pomeranian Med Sch
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Malgorzata Nagorna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagorna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nagorna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nagorna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nagorna works at Total Care Pediatrics in Jersey City, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Nagorna’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagorna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagorna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagorna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagorna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

