Overview of Dr. Malgorzata Paterek, MD

Dr. Malgorzata Paterek, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE LUDWIKA RYDGIERA.



Dr. Paterek works at Elmhurst Clinic in Elk Grove Village, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.