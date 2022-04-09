Dr. Malgorzata Paterek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paterek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malgorzata Paterek, MD
Overview of Dr. Malgorzata Paterek, MD
Dr. Malgorzata Paterek, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE LUDWIKA RYDGIERA.
Dr. Paterek works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Paterek's Office Locations
-
1
Elmhurst Clinic901 Biesterfield Rd Ste 107, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 357-8714
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paterek?
The doctor and the staff are always willing to "fit" you in and help. No matter what time we called the doctor she always called back within minutes. Listens, Cares and Explains I am surprised for the poor reviews maybe the wrong office. Highly Recommend
About Dr. Malgorzata Paterek, MD
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1306951066
Education & Certifications
- ACADEMY OF MEDICINE LUDWIKA RYDGIERA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paterek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paterek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paterek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paterek works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Paterek. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paterek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paterek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paterek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.