Dr. Patro has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malgorzata Patro, MD
Overview of Dr. Malgorzata Patro, MD
Dr. Malgorzata Patro, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Minnesota
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patro's Office Locations
- 1 800 Austin St Ste 503, Evanston, IL 60202 Directions (847) 864-5550
- 2 2640 N Narragansett Ave, Chicago, IL 60639 Directions (773) 622-6345
-
3
Fresenius Medical Care Norridge4701 N Cumberland Ave, Norridge, IL 60706 Directions (708) 456-0152
-
4
Kidney & Hypertension Cnslts7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 463, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (773) 763-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring, easy to talk to
About Dr. Malgorzata Patro, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Polish
- 1841516234
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patro speaks Polish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Patro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patro, there are benefits to both methods.