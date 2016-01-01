Dr. Malgorzata Skaznik-Wikiel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skaznik-Wikiel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malgorzata Skaznik-Wikiel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Malgorzata Skaznik-Wikiel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Medical University of Warsaw.
Dr. Skaznik-Wikiel works at
Locations
CNY Fertility265 S Parkside Dr Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80910 Directions (844) 315-2229
Kindbody of Colorado220 Josephine St, Denver, CO 80206 Directions (855) 563-2639
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Malgorzata Skaznik-Wikiel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1386864155
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado, Anschutz Medical Campus
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Medical University of Warsaw
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skaznik-Wikiel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skaznik-Wikiel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skaznik-Wikiel speaks Polish.
Dr. Skaznik-Wikiel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skaznik-Wikiel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skaznik-Wikiel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skaznik-Wikiel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.