Dr. Sobilo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malgorzata Sobilo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Malgorzata Sobilo, MD
Dr. Malgorzata Sobilo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lake Orion, MI. They graduated from POZNAN MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Sobilo works at
Dr. Sobilo's Office Locations
Amnuay Singhakowinta MD720 N Lapeer Rd Ste 102, Lake Orion, MI 48362 Directions (248) 693-6238
United Diagnostics Pllc1901 Star Batt Dr, Rochester Hills, MI 48309 Directions (248) 552-0620
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sobilo, is a selfless, dedicated doctor, she and her caring staff took me through my chemo experience and cared for me thru the good and bad days. She is an amazing person dedicated to her profession.
About Dr. Malgorzata Sobilo, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Polish
- 1326013293
Education & Certifications
- POZNAN MEDICAL ACADEMY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sobilo accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sobilo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sobilo works at
Dr. Sobilo speaks Polish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobilo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobilo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sobilo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sobilo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.