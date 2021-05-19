Dr. Malgorzata Stanczyk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanczyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malgorzata Stanczyk, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Malgorzata Stanczyk, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from PONTIFICIA UNIVERSIDAD CATILICA DEL ECUADOR / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro and St. Mary Medical Center.
Center for Surgical Treatment of Obesity432 E 10th St, Long Beach, CA 90813 Directions (562) 491-7935Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 21520 Pioneer Blvd Ste 204, Hawaiian Gardens, CA 90716 Directions (562) 402-9779
- Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Tricare
Absolutely the most caring and experienced doctor around I would not trust anyone else with such a complex procedure. I absolutely love her.
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Polish and Spanish
- PONTIFICIA UNIVERSIDAD CATILICA DEL ECUADOR / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- General Surgery
Dr. Stanczyk accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stanczyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Stanczyk has seen patients for Obesity and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stanczyk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stanczyk speaks Polish and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanczyk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanczyk.
