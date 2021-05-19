See All General Surgeons in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Malgorzata Stanczyk, MD

General Surgery
36 years of experience

Dr. Malgorzata Stanczyk, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from PONTIFICIA UNIVERSIDAD CATILICA DEL ECUADOR / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Stanczyk works at Center for Surgical Treatment of Obesity in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Hawaiian Gardens, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Center for Surgical Treatment of Obesity
    432 E 10th St, Long Beach, CA 90813
    21520 Pioneer Blvd Ste 204, Hawaiian Gardens, CA 90716

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro
  St. Mary Medical Center

Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Constipation

Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Abdominoplasty
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Umbilical Hernia
Varicose Veins
Abdominal Hernia
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Appendicitis
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Breast Cancer
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Duodenal Polypectomy
Esophagomyotomy
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Diseases
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Gastrotomy
Hernia Repair
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypertension
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Ischemic Colitis
Laparoscopic Revision Gastric Restrictive Procedure
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Panniculitis
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Pyloric Stenosis
Roux-En-Y Gastric Bypass Surgery
Sleep Apnea
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Tricare

    May 19, 2021
    Absolutely the most caring and experienced doctor around I would not trust anyone else with such a complex procedure. I absolutely love her.
    Debra Maltz — May 19, 2021
    About Dr. Malgorzata Stanczyk, MD

    General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Polish and Spanish
    NPI Number
    1104029859
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    PONTIFICIA UNIVERSIDAD CATILICA DEL ECUADOR / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
    Board Certifications
    General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Malgorzata Stanczyk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanczyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Stanczyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Stanczyk has seen patients for Obesity and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stanczyk on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanczyk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanczyk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanczyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanczyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

