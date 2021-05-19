Overview

Dr. Malgorzata Stanczyk, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from PONTIFICIA UNIVERSIDAD CATILICA DEL ECUADOR / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Stanczyk works at Center for Surgical Treatment of Obesity in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Hawaiian Gardens, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.