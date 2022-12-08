Overview of Dr. Malia Cranmer, MD

Dr. Malia Cranmer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.



Dr. Cranmer works at Highline Wound Care in Burien, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.