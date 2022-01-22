See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Bradenton, FL
Dr. Malieri Colon-Rivera, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (36)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Malieri Colon-Rivera, MD

Dr. Malieri Colon-Rivera, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from Universidad Automona de Guadalajara|Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara (UAG) - Zapopan, Jalisco, México and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.

Dr. Colon-Rivera works at Women's Health in Bradenton, FL with other offices in Spring Hill, FL and Trinity, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Colon-Rivera's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Health
    6040 State Road 70 E Unit A, Bradenton, FL 34203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 316-8200
  2. 2
    Spring Hill
    4003 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 263-2600
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    West Manatee Health Center
    2318 MANATEE AVE W, Bradenton, FL 34205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 714-7150
  4. 4
    Womenâ€™s Care Florida
    9332 State Road 54 Ste 406, Trinity, FL 34655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 376-3798
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
  • HCA Florida Trinity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Chronic Pelvic Pain

Treatment frequency



Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Fetal Presentation Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Acute Fatty Liver of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Adnexal Tumors Chevron Icon
Advanced Maternal Age Chevron Icon
Anemia of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Antepartum Fetal Surveillance Chevron Icon
Antepartum Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Antepartum Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cesarean Complications Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Vulvar Pain Chevron Icon
Delivery Complications Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Eclampsia Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Distress Chevron Icon
Fibroma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fibroma
Fibromyomas Chevron Icon
Gestational Trophoblastic Tumor Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
HELLP Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Testing Chevron Icon
Hot Flashes Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Implantable Birth Control Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device Management Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Infections Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Lichen Sclerosis Et Atrophicus Chevron Icon
Lichen Simplex Chronicus Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Mirena® Intrauterine Device Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Natural Childbirth Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Anemia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Mass Chevron Icon
Ovarian Tumor Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Permanent Birth Control Chevron Icon
Placenta Disorders Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Placental Abruption Chevron Icon
Polyhydramnios Chevron Icon
Polyps Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyps
Postoperative Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Postpartum Eclampsia Chevron Icon
Postpartum Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Preconception Counseling Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care, Adolescent Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premature Birth Chevron Icon
Premature Labor Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Prenatal Testing Chevron Icon
Prolapse Treatment Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Retained Placenta Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urinary Urgency Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Uterine Inversion Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Changes Associated With Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginal Pain Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Diseases Chevron Icon
Vulvar Lesion Chevron Icon
Vulvar Neoplasms Chevron Icon
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Ultimate Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Malieri Colon-Rivera, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1427131200
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine - San Juan, Puerto Rico
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Automona de Guadalajara|Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara (UAG) - Zapopan, Jalisco, México
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Colon-Rivera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Colon-Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Colon-Rivera has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colon-Rivera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Colon-Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colon-Rivera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colon-Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colon-Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

