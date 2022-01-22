Dr. Colon-Rivera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malieri Colon-Rivera, MD
Overview of Dr. Malieri Colon-Rivera, MD
Dr. Malieri Colon-Rivera, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from Universidad Automona de Guadalajara|Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara (UAG) - Zapopan, Jalisco, México and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.
Dr. Colon-Rivera works at
Dr. Colon-Rivera's Office Locations
Women's Health6040 State Road 70 E Unit A, Bradenton, FL 34203 Directions (941) 316-8200
Spring Hill4003 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Directions (352) 263-2600Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
West Manatee Health Center2318 MANATEE AVE W, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 714-7150
Womenâ€™s Care Florida9332 State Road 54 Ste 406, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 376-3798Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Fortified Provider Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Ultimate Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I liked very well
About Dr. Malieri Colon-Rivera, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1427131200
Education & Certifications
- University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine - San Juan, Puerto Rico
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
- Universidad Automona de Guadalajara|Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara (UAG) - Zapopan, Jalisco, México
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colon-Rivera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colon-Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colon-Rivera has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colon-Rivera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Colon-Rivera speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Colon-Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colon-Rivera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colon-Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colon-Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.