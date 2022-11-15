Dr. Abbas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maliha Abbas, DO
Dr. Maliha Abbas, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Northwestern Medicine South Loop Roosevelt Collection1135 S Delano Ct E Ste A201, Chicago, IL 60605 Directions (312) 926-3627
- Medical City Weatherford
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Abbas gives thorough care with great bedside manners.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1174963920
Dr. Abbas accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abbas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abbas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abbas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.