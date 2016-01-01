See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Abington, PA
Dr. Maliha Ahmed, DO

Infectious Disease Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Maliha Ahmed, DO

Dr. Maliha Ahmed, DO is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Ahmed works at Associates in Infectious Disease in Abington, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Associates in Infectious Disease
    1235 Old York Rd Ste 220, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Maliha Ahmed, DO

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1548610751
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    Residency
    • Drexel University Hahnemann
    Internship
    • Drexel University Hahnemann
    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

