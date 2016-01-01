Dr. Maliha Ahmed, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maliha Ahmed, DO
Overview of Dr. Maliha Ahmed, DO
Dr. Maliha Ahmed, DO is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations
-
1
Associates in Infectious Disease1235 Old York Rd Ste 220, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmed?
About Dr. Maliha Ahmed, DO
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 7 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1548610751
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Drexel University Hahnemann
- Drexel University Hahnemann
- Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.